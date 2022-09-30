National Pizza Month Kicks Off in October — Where to Find the Best Deals
October 2022 is quite an eventful month. Not only will we get to celebrate Halloween and watch Hocus Pocus 2 as often as we’d like, but it’s also National Pizza Month. Yep, a month full of delicious deals offered by some of your favorite pizza restaurant chains.
Whether you’re a pizza lover or someone who simply enjoys snagging a good food deal (who doesn’t these days), you’re going to want to keep reading to find out where the best National Pizza Month deals are being offered.
Will any pizzerias be handing out free ‘za during National Pizza Month?
While there are a handful of days out of the year dubbed National Pizza Day, there’s only one National Pizza Month — October. The month-long recognition started in 1984 after pizza shop owner Gerry Durnell published a magazine titled Pizza Today. In the publication, he gave life to National Pizza Month. But enough about history, what about the deals?
Papa John’s will have deals during National Pizza Month.
Although Papa John’s has yet to disclose the deals it will be offering during National Pizza Month, there are a few deals already being offered that are likely to remain active throughout October. If you’d like to receive 25 percent off a purchase made on the pizza chain’s website, use code BOOST25. You can also visit RetailMeNot to get additional promo codes for your Papa John’s orders.
Marco’s Pizza may offer 25 percent off sitewide during National Pizza Month.
In 2021, Marco's Pizza offered customers 25 percent off menu-priced pizzas every Monday. Whether the pizza chain will offer the same deal this year is unknown, though it’s likely it will update customers on the exclusive deals it's offering via Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
In the meantime, if you’re looking to order in pizza for lunch or dinner, Marco’s Pizza is currently offering a large Pepperoni Magnifico pizza for just $9.99 when you use promo code PEPMAG at checkout. You can also score $3 off large specialty pizzas when you apply code SPECIAL3.
Domino’s is now offering customers 20 percent off when they order online.
In the past, Domino’s has offered hard-to-pass-up deals during National Pizza Month. One year, the pizza chain advertised $5.99 carryout deals and more recently, it offered 3-topping pizzas for just $7.99. While you can expect to receive similar deals during this year’s National Pizza Month, Domino’s is currently offering customers 20 percent off its menu-priced items when you order online.
You can get half-off a large deep dish pizza from BJ’s Restaurants & Brewhouse now.
BJ’s Restaurants & Brewhouse is currently offering customers half-off any large deep dish or tavern-cut pizza. If you place your order on a Monday, no coupon code is needed. However, if you order any other day of the week, you'll need to use promo code HALFOFF to secure the deal.
While most of your favorite pizza joints are currently offering great deals, it’s likely they’ll advertise their exclusive National Pizza Month deals throughout the month of October via their website or social media.