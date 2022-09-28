Market Realist
Home > Stocks & Markets > Consumer
Krispy Kreme, Panera, and Tim Hortons coffee
Source: Instagram

Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, and More Celebrate National Coffee Day With Free Coffee

Danielle Letenyei - Author
By

Sep. 28 2022, Published 3:44 p.m. ET

There’s nothing better on a cold day than wrapping your hands around a warm cup of coffee. Perhaps that’s why National Coffee Day falls in September when the temperature starts turning chilly in many parts of the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

Whether you enjoy a nice warm mocha or prefer an iced latte, many deals are available on Thursday, Sept. 29th, to help you celebrate National Coffee Day.

Surprisingly, the one place you won’t find any National Coffee Day deals is Starbucks. According to CNET, the mega coffee chain doesn’t have an offer this year.

Here are a few of the deals you’ll find on National Coffee Day:

deals on national coffee day
Source: Pexels
Article continues below advertisement

Krispy Kreme

The popular donut franchise gives anyone who walks through their doors a free cup of coffee. If you are a Krispy Kreme rewards program member, you’ll also get a free donut.

Article continues below advertisement

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is giving members of its DD Perks rewards programs a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on National Coffee Day.

Article continues below advertisement
dunkin
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Barnes & Noble

The in-store cafes at these big box bookstores offer shoppers a free tall hot or iced coffee with the purchase of a baked good.

Article continues below advertisement

McDonald’s

mcdonalds coffee free
Source: Getty Images

McDonald’s rewards members can get McD’s premium roast or iced coffee drinks for just $1 when they use the fast food chain’s app. This coffee deal extends until the end of 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Aroma Joe’s

If there is an Aroma Joe’s near you, you can receive a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee at the coffee shop on National Coffee Day.

Article continues below advertisement

Panera Bread

panera coffee
Source: Instagram

Why celebrate for just one day? Panera Bread is celebrating the whole week from Sept. 20 until Oct. 5 with special deals on coffee and other things. During “MyPanera Week,” Panera loyalty program members can take advantage of a different deal each day.

On Sept. 29, Sip Club members will get $2 off select coffee drinks and smoothies. Those who want to join the Sip Club that day will get two months’ membership for free.

Article continues below advertisement

Sheetz

Visitors to one of over 660 Sheetz locations can get a free cold brew of any size.

Article continues below advertisement

Tim Hortons

tim hortons free coffee
Source: Getty Images

People who order something from Tim Hortons’ app or website on Sept. 29 can get a $0.25 medium cup of hot or iced coffee. To celebrate International Coffee Day on Oct. 1, the restaurant chain is offering a $1 medium hot or iced coffee throughout October to customers who order through the app or website.

Article continues below advertisement

Peet’s Coffee

The coffee chain offers a free small drip coffee for any purchase at one of its participating locations. Peet’s offers several other deals between Sept. 29 and Oct 2, including 20 percent off coffee beans and K-Cups.

Article continues below advertisement

Smoothie King

You might not be thinking about coffee when you go to Smoothie King, but the chain offers deals on its coffee smoothies. However, you’ll have to get there early. Before 11 a.m. on Sept. 29, you can buy a 20-ounce espresso or cold brew smoothie for just $5.

Article continues below advertisement

Caribou Coffee

Caribou Perks members can get $3 medium handcrafted beverages on Sept. 29.

Article continues below advertisement

PJ’s Coffee

If you live in one of the 15 states with a P.J.’s Coffee, you can go there on Sept. 29 and get a free small hot or cold coffee using the promo code “COFFEE” in the chain’s app.

Article continues below advertisement

Stan’s Donuts & Coffee

Chicago area residents who frequent Stan’s Donuts & Coffee will have to wait a few days until International Coffee Day on Oct. 1 to get a free small hot or cold coffee when ordering through the app.

Article continues below advertisement

Verve Coffee

This California-based coffee chain offers a free cup of coffee on National Coffee Day. Five lucky people will also win a year’s worth of coffee in a giveaway that’s being held on the company's social media pages.

Article continues below advertisement

Ziggi’s Coffee

You can get a free cup of coffee from one of Ziggi’s Coffee’s 58 locations by making a purchase on Ziggi’s mobile app. The drink you receive depends on how often you use the app.

Article continues below advertisement

Death Wish Coffee

New customers can get free sample packs of Death Wish’s dark, medium, and espresso roast coffee in beans or “Death-Cups,” which are compatible with Keurig machines. Existing customers can get a free tote bag with any purchase.

Article continues below advertisement

Can't decide on just one National Coffee Day deal? Treat yourself to a few — we promise we won't tell!

Advertisement

Latest Consumer News and Updates

    Market Realist Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.