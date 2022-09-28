Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, and More Celebrate National Coffee Day With Free Coffee
There’s nothing better on a cold day than wrapping your hands around a warm cup of coffee. Perhaps that’s why National Coffee Day falls in September when the temperature starts turning chilly in many parts of the U.S.
Whether you enjoy a nice warm mocha or prefer an iced latte, many deals are available on Thursday, Sept. 29th, to help you celebrate National Coffee Day.
Surprisingly, the one place you won’t find any National Coffee Day deals is Starbucks. According to CNET, the mega coffee chain doesn’t have an offer this year.
Here are a few of the deals you’ll find on National Coffee Day:
Krispy Kreme
The popular donut franchise gives anyone who walks through their doors a free cup of coffee. If you are a Krispy Kreme rewards program member, you’ll also get a free donut.
Dunkin’
Dunkin’ is giving members of its DD Perks rewards programs a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on National Coffee Day.
Barnes & Noble
The in-store cafes at these big box bookstores offer shoppers a free tall hot or iced coffee with the purchase of a baked good.
McDonald’s
McDonald’s rewards members can get McD’s premium roast or iced coffee drinks for just $1 when they use the fast food chain’s app. This coffee deal extends until the end of 2022.
Aroma Joe’s
If there is an Aroma Joe’s near you, you can receive a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee at the coffee shop on National Coffee Day.
Panera Bread
Why celebrate for just one day? Panera Bread is celebrating the whole week from Sept. 20 until Oct. 5 with special deals on coffee and other things. During “MyPanera Week,” Panera loyalty program members can take advantage of a different deal each day.
On Sept. 29, Sip Club members will get $2 off select coffee drinks and smoothies. Those who want to join the Sip Club that day will get two months’ membership for free.
Sheetz
Visitors to one of over 660 Sheetz locations can get a free cold brew of any size.
Tim Hortons
People who order something from Tim Hortons’ app or website on Sept. 29 can get a $0.25 medium cup of hot or iced coffee. To celebrate International Coffee Day on Oct. 1, the restaurant chain is offering a $1 medium hot or iced coffee throughout October to customers who order through the app or website.
Peet’s Coffee
The coffee chain offers a free small drip coffee for any purchase at one of its participating locations. Peet’s offers several other deals between Sept. 29 and Oct 2, including 20 percent off coffee beans and K-Cups.
Smoothie King
You might not be thinking about coffee when you go to Smoothie King, but the chain offers deals on its coffee smoothies. However, you’ll have to get there early. Before 11 a.m. on Sept. 29, you can buy a 20-ounce espresso or cold brew smoothie for just $5.
Caribou Coffee
Caribou Perks members can get $3 medium handcrafted beverages on Sept. 29.
PJ’s Coffee
If you live in one of the 15 states with a P.J.’s Coffee, you can go there on Sept. 29 and get a free small hot or cold coffee using the promo code “COFFEE” in the chain’s app.
Stan’s Donuts & Coffee
Chicago area residents who frequent Stan’s Donuts & Coffee will have to wait a few days until International Coffee Day on Oct. 1 to get a free small hot or cold coffee when ordering through the app.
Verve Coffee
This California-based coffee chain offers a free cup of coffee on National Coffee Day. Five lucky people will also win a year’s worth of coffee in a giveaway that’s being held on the company's social media pages.
Ziggi’s Coffee
You can get a free cup of coffee from one of Ziggi’s Coffee’s 58 locations by making a purchase on Ziggi’s mobile app. The drink you receive depends on how often you use the app.
Death Wish Coffee
New customers can get free sample packs of Death Wish’s dark, medium, and espresso roast coffee in beans or “Death-Cups,” which are compatible with Keurig machines. Existing customers can get a free tote bag with any purchase.
Can't decide on just one National Coffee Day deal? Treat yourself to a few — we promise we won't tell!