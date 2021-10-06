McDonald Brothers Had 'No Regrets' About Selling the Chain for $2.7M

Richard and Maurice McDonald gave up the “Big Mac” of all fast-food franchises when they sold McDonald’s to Ray Kroc in 1961.

So, why did the McDonald brothers sell what would become one of the most valuable brands in the world?

“Taxes were killing us,” Richard told The Wall Street Journal in 1991, according to Daily Mail. “We weren’t kids anymore. We had three homes and a garage full of Cadillacs, and we didn’t owe a dime to anyone. … I have no regrets. Yachts on the Riviera were not my style at all.”