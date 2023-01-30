Home > Personal Finance > Deals Source: Starbucks These Places Are Offering the Best National Croissant Day Deals By Jennifer Farrington Jan. 30 2023, Published 12:14 p.m. ET

If you’re one to keep up with the national food holidays like National Pizza Day or National Taco Day, then you probably already know that Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, is National Croissant Day. Yes, an entire day dedicated to the crescent-shaped, buttery, flakey, French pastries. But, if you didn't know, well then, here’s your notice.

Every year (since 2006), the U.S. has recognized Jan 30. as National Croissant Day, and on that day, you can expect some enticing deals on croissant menu items from your favorite restaurants. So, if you’re in the mood for a puffed pastry, keep reading to find out where you can get the best croissant deals in celebration of the foodie holiday.

No need to search, here’s where to get the best National Croissant Day deals.

Today is a perfect day to induge in a croissant or two from your favorite local bakery or restaurant.

Wendy's

When you download the Wendy’s app and order any breakfast combo that includes either a sausage, egg, and Swiss croissant, a maple bacon chicken croissant, or an egg and Swiss croissant, you’ll save $2. While this offer is only expected to last through Jan. 30, Wendy’s is also offering $2 off any breakfast combo through Feb. 5, 2023.

Starbucks

In the past, Starbucks has celebrated National Croissant Day by fluffing up its menu with various croissant-inspired treats. Currently, Starbucks does offer a ham and Swiss croissant, a butter croissant (if you like to keep it simple), or a chocolate croissant. While it isn’t clear whether the coffee house is offering deals on its croissant menu items, you may be able to save a few dollars if you have accrued points as a rewards member or even snag a free coffee if you join today.

Sur La Table

For a limited time, Sur la Table is offering $15 off your first online order of $75 or more when you sign up for emails. With a promotion like this, now is the perfect time to grab a Gaston’s bakery croissant set for you and the family.

Williams Sonoma

If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to order Williams Sonoma ham and cheese croissants or a set of galaxy chocolate croissants, you finally have one — National Croissant Day. You may be able to snag free shipping on your croissant purchase by either using code "EXTRA" or by becoming a Williams Sonoma Reserve member.

Harry & David

Although Harry & David is known for their palatable holiday gift baskets, the company also sells croissants. And for a limited time, you can get 10 percent off your order when you sign up for emails on Harry & David’s website. The company is also offering $10 off $99, $20 off $129, and $40 off $199 when you buy select gift sets using code "HDGIFT."

How do people celebrate National Croissant Day?

Many people celebrate National Croissant Day by recognizing their favorite bakers or bakeries via social media. On Jan. 30, 2023, Cleveland.com spent some time visiting On the Rise Artisan Breads located in Cleveland Heights. The bakery, which specializes in authentic European-style breads, is best known for its tarts, cookies, macaroons, and of course, its croissants.

Other ways you can celebrate National Croissant Day is by stopping by your favorite restaurant to indulge in a croissant or show off your baking skills via Instagram or TikTok.

Why is National Croissant Day celebrated?