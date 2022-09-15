Instagram Pays Some Users Money For Their “Best, Most Engaging” Reels

Once you have a Professional Dashboard set up, you can access the dashboard from your Instagram profile. Then, to see if you’re eligible for the bonus program, go to that dashboard, select “Bonuses,” and tap “Get Started.”

On its help page, Instagram says that you’ll need to be 18 years old or older, located in the U.S., and comply with its Partner Monetization Policies to access the program. Also, you can’t have more than 1 million followers.