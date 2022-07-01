A Wave of Tech Job Layoffs Has Begun — Is Meta Next to Cut Employees?

Crunchbase reported that as of late June 2022, “more than 22,000 workers in the U.S. tech sector have been laid off in mass job cuts so far.” On June 23, 2022, Netflix began its second round of layoffs, this time letting go of about 300 workers, Variety reported. Toward the end of April 2022, Robinhood also announced that it would be letting go of 9 percent of its full-time workforce.