Why Are Layoffs Happening? Blame the Pesky Economic Downturn

The labor market is weakening, according to The New York Times, which means more layoffs are ahead.

“The broader market downturn means that we need to be more mindful of costs as we head into a potential recession,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted on Tuesday, June 14.

A day earlier, BlockFi CEO Zac Prince tweeted that his company has been “impacted by the dramatic shift in macroeconomic conditions.”

Luckily, workers might have clues about the timing of layoffs.