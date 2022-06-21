Meta Earns Revenues From China Despite Being Banned There

While Facebook might not find a direct way in China, its ever-expanding market is important to the social-media giant. The growth in Facebook's active users and ad revenue from its major markets, including the U.S., Canada, and Europe, has been declining. The company is looking towards China and other developing markets to offset the decline. However, it seems like Facebook and other companies will have to work from the sidelines. This is especially true given the tensions between the U.S. and China over tech supremacy.