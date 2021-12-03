Chinese Stocks Are Delisting: Will NIO Be the Next in Line After Didi?

As feared, Didi, which listed in the U.S. markets in July, has decided to delist from the U.S. and list in Hong Kong instead. The move comes after China asked the company to delist from the U.S. due to data security concerns. In the U.S., the SEC has finalized the rules that allow it to delist foreign companies that don’t comply with audit rules. Will Chinese EV (electric vehicle) company NIO be the next to delist from the U.S. markets?