The Differences Between Meta Quest and Oculus Quest

You can play Quest games individually or with friends. As more people adopt the device, developers are launching more games for it. Some of the best Quest games to play are Puzzling Places ($15), which lets you pick an object, break it into 400 pieces and rebuild it as a puzzle, Down the Rabbit Hole ($25), which involves escaping a trap after destroying the Queen of Hearts' birthday party, and Moss ($30) which is about a little mouse trying to save its community.