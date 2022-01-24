Is the Metaverse Virtual Reality? Technologies Work Together

It might take 5–10 years before metaverse becomes a mainstream thing like the internet now, according to Zuckerberg. But it already exists in some forms that people can experience. For example, the ability to purchase and trade digital artworks in the form of NFTs belongs in the metaverse. In fact, Zuckerberg’s Meta, one of the big tech companies leading the charge to the metaverse, thinks that NFTs will play an important role in the metaverse.