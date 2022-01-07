What Disney's New AR Patent Means for A Metaverse Experience at The Park

The Walt Disney Company was reportedly granted a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on December 28.

The patent allows the company to create simulations in the park with animated characters. It is reported that Disney has over 300 active patents regarding rides, entertainment, technology, fiber optics, audio system, and special effects.

The simulator will allow multiple users to take part in a 3D world without goggles or glasses, and they will also be able to take part in the game from several vantage points.