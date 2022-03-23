Why U.S. Uranium Stocks Are a Good Bet Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Kazakhstan and Canada, the two countries with the biggest uranium reserves, are the largest uranium suppliers to the U.S. They supply roughly 22 percent each of the country’s uranium needs. Russia was the third biggest uranium supplier to the U.S. and accounted for 16 percent of the country’s uranium requirements in 2020. According to the EIA, the total U.S. production combined with five other countries accounted for only 14 percent of the total uranium purchases in 2020.