Where to Get the Best Deals (And Free Tacos) On National Taco Day
If you were planning on celebrating Taco Tuesday this week (which falls on October 4), we have some exciting news for you — it’s also National Taco Day!
For one day only, not only will you get to indulge in some mouth-watering tacos (or burritos if that’s what you like), but you could save some money and potentially get some free food.
If your Taco Tuesday lunch or dinner plans consist of you grabbing some tacos, keep reading to find out where the best National Taco Day deals are being offered.
Moe’s Southwest Grill is giving customers $5 off any meal kit on National Taco Day.
If you’re a Moe’s Rewards member (don’t worry if you’re not as you can sign up for free), you’ll be able to get $5 off any meal kit on Oct. 4, 2022.
Meal kits are made to feed between 4-6 people and include 12 soft flour tortillas, your choice of 2 proteins, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and sour cream, according to the company’s menu. You’ll also receive a bowl of Moe’s queso to share.
If you order a meal kit from Moe’s, be sure to enter promo code TACODAY22 when checking out.
Taco Bell is bringing back its $10 Taco Lover’s Pass on National Taco Day
For just $10, you could get a taco a day for 30 days, beginning Oct. 4. The Taco Lover’s Pass can be purchased on the Taco Bell app under the “Online Exclusives” category. Here’s a look at the tacos you’ll be able to get once you purchase the pass:
- Crunchy Taco
- Crunchy Taco Supreme®
- Soft Taco
- Soft Taco Supreme®
- Doritos® Locos Tacos
- Doritos® Locos Tacos Supreme
- Spicy Potato Soft Taco
7 Eleven is also offering major deals during the holiday.
If you didn’t know 7-Eleven sold tacos, you do now. And on National Taco Day, the convenience store chain is offering 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members the opportunity to buy 10 mini tacos for only $2. Talk about a cheap lunch (or dinner)! The deal is being offered at 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores.
Not a 7Rewards loyalty program member? You can download the app and sign up there to receive exclusive deals and discounts.
Del Taco is offering deals on tacos through October.
Not only is Del Taco offering three beef tacos for $1.69 between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. on National Taco Day, but if you create a Del Yeah! Rewards Account, you’ll also receive two free The Del Tacos.
Chevys Fresh Mex is offering $3 tacos this Taco Tuesday — yes, even steak tacos.
If you visit Chevys on Taco Tuesday, you can grab $3 tacos from 3 p.m. to close. The tacos are served on fresh handmade flour tortillas and are served with your choice of meat: barbacoa, steak, chicken, or carnitas.
Save $1 on any taco from Chronic Tacos this National Taco Day.
Chronic Tacos is giving customers $1 off any taco they purchase on Oct. 4. And if you want to receive a free taco, all you need to do is sign up for Chronic Taco’s rewards program.
El Torito
Those who will be spending their Taco Tuesday at El Torito will want to inquire about the $3 build-your-own taco bar currently being advertised. Also, you can get a free serving of guacamole just by signing up for the restaurant’s rewards program.
There are a handful of other restaurants offering deals on National Taco Day, some of which include Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, On the Border, and Rosa Mexicano.