Here Are 10 Last-Minute Christmas Gift Basket Ideas, And Most Ship Before the Holiday
The holidays have a way of sneaking up on us, leaving many with little time to find a Christmas gift that can get delivered before the holidays. If you haven’t yet settled on a gift and fear you won’t find one in time for Christmas, here are a few ideas on where you can find last-minute gift baskets, some of which can be delivered the next day after ordering.
While the internet is flooded with advertisements for gift baskets and food assortments, here’s where you might find luck in getting a food basket delivered just in time for Christmas.
Ordering a last-minute gift basket? These companies ship fast, possibly before Christmas.
Gift baskets serve as ideal holiday gifts when they contain appetizing foods and on-point presentations. Here are 10 gift basket ideas to consider if you need a last-minute Christmas present.
Harry & David– Christmas Chocolate Caramel Apples, $39.99
This chocolate caramel apple gift box includes two milk chocolate-covered caramel-dipped apples, both decorated with Christmas-themed candies. It also includes express two-day shipping.
Omaha Steaks–The Deluxe Gift (with free dessert), $119.99
Why give someone a basket of fruit when you can send them top sirloins, air-chilled boneless chicken breasts, and more? Omaha Steaks is currently offering 50 percent off this gift and fast delivery. What’s more, the company is also giving customers $30 off orders (over $159) when they sign up to receive emails.
This gift includes four butcher's cut top sirloins, four boneless chicken breasts, four Omaha Steak burgers, four gourmet jumbo franks, four individual scalloped potatoes, one Omaha Steaks seasoning, and free caramel apple tartlets.
Gourmet Gift Baskets– Last Minute Christmas Gift Basket, $69.99
This gift basket contains gourmet treats like peppermint wafer rolls and an appealing selection of cookies. Depending on when you order, it could be delivered as soon as Dec. 23.
1-800-Baskets.Com– Thinking Of You Fruit & Sweets Gift Basket, $99.99
Many of the items on 1-800-baskets.com are available to ship now, including this Thinking Of You Fruit & Sweets Gift Basket.
Gourmet Gift Baskets Winter Wonderland Cookies and Popcorn Gift Tower, $44.99
Inside this festive gift box comes caramel popcorn, chocolate wafer cookies, s'mores grahams, peanut butter crunch, peanut butter chocolate chip cookies, and roasted and salted cashews. If you order soon, you could have this Christmas gift basket delivered as early as Dec. 23, just in time for the holiday.
Gourmet Gift Baskets–Sweet and Savory Gift Box, $69.99
Need a Christmas gift basket to be delivered by tomorrow? Gourmet Gift Baskets may be able to do it. The Sweet and Savory Gift Box can be shipped within hours and contains a variety of cheeses, meats, and even a small selection of sweets.
Edible Arrangements–Merry Christmas Flowers (and chocolate-dipped strawberries), $89.99
Looking to give that special someone one of the sweetest Christmas gifts they’ve ever received? Between the Christmas-themed bouquet and the chocolate-dipped strawberries and apples, this gift is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Edible Arrangements is currently advertising guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve so you’ll want to get a jump on ordering.
Shari’s Berries–Santa’s Reindeer Dipped Strawberries, $59.99
Looking for a last-minute food gift that can be delivered the same day as ordering it? Shari’s Berries offers this on a multitude of its products, including the Santa’s Reindeer Dipped Strawberries gift.
Shari’s Berries–Frosty Fun Dipped Strawberries, $49.99
Nothing screams wintertime treat louder than this arrangement of strawberries dipped in white chocolate decorated with snowman faces. Shari’s Berries also offers same-day delivery on this Christmas dessert depending on where it's being delivered.
Amazon–Classic Fresh Fruit Basket, $38
If you’d prefer to send the traditional fruit and cheese basket (you can't go wrong with that), Amazon has available the Classic Fresh Fruit Basket. The gift basket is available to ship in one to two days so you may get it to the recipient in time for Christmas or just after.
Gift Tree– Christmas on 5th Avenue Basket, $149.95
Featuring two bottles of wine, buttery cashews, pomegranate chocolate truffles, and a handful of other delectable treats, the Christmas on 5th Avenue Basket certainly aims to impress.
Christmas is just around the corner so if you want your friend, relative, or coworker to receive their Christmas gift basket in time, you’ll need to act fast.