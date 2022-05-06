Best Stocks for Moms on Mother's Day — Invest in Her Future, She Invested in You

Lululemon (LULU)

The Canadian brand is one of the most desired clothing brands among moms and women in general. Even though the company has expanded its products to male audiences, most of its sales still come from female apparel. Lululemon even has clothing specifically designed to fit and provide comfort for pregnant women. The company has expanded tremendously and released its own shoes and accessories. In 2020, Lululemon acquired fitness company Mirror, which is known for its workout mirror devices.