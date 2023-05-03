Home > Personal Finance > Banking Source: Getty Images The Chase Freedom Month of More Promotion Is Back — Don't Miss These Deals If you have a Chase Freedom card, take advantage of the Month of More promotion now through May 31, 2023 for exclusive deals and cash-back rewards. By Kate Zuritsky May 3 2023, Published 2:06 p.m. ET

April showers bring May’s Chase Freedom Month of More promotion. If you’re a Chase Freedom cardholder, kick off the summer by earning even more cash-back rewards than before with this limited-time promotion. Just in time for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Memorial Day weekend, this popular promo makes its long-awaited return, offering incredible bonuses whether you earn or redeem rewards.

So, what does the Chase Freedom Month of More promotion have in store for you this year, and how can it be even more valuable than before? Let’s find out.

How does the Chase Freedom Month of More promotion work?

Whether you have the Chase Freedom Flex, Chase Freedom Unlimited, Chase Freedom, or the Chase Freedom Student Credit Card, you’re eligible for this promotion, which runs now through May 31, 2023. During this time, Chase Freedom cardholders can earn even more cash-back rewards when they make purchases through Chase’s online shopping portal, "Shop Through Chase."

Usually, your Chase Freedom card points are worth only 1 cent for each of the redemptions featured in this promotion, but during the Month of More, you'll get an additional 10 percent to 15 percent, which means your points will add up to 1.15 cents each.

Do you get more when you spend more with your Chase Freedom card?

If you have a card in the Chase Ultimate Rewards family, every time you shop at select stores or redeem rewards for an Apple product or a gift card in the Chase Ultimate Rewards store, you'll get even more rewards to put toward future purchases. Cash back: You can earn up to 10 percent bonus cash back at select retailers when you shop on the Chase mobile app or on Chase.com at these stores:

5 percent back at Ancestry, Athleta, Contacts Direct, HelloFresh, Kiwi, Motley Fool, Neiman Marcus, Norton LifeLock, ProFlowers, Sam's Club, and Walmart

10 percent back at Lowe's, Nike, Sephora, and Ulta Gift cards: Freedom cardholders get up to 15% off when you redeem points for select gift cards purchased with points through Chase, including: 10 percent back at Applebee's, Chipotle, Domino's, Happy Moments, and Home Depot

15 percent back at Bath and Body Works, Chili's, Gap, Home Chef, Macy's, PetSmart, Spa Finder, and Wayfair

Keep in mind that there are limited quantities of each gift card, so if you want to redeem points for one, do it now. Apple: If you've had your eye on a pair of Apple AirPods, now's the perfect time to purchase them because you'll get a 10 percent bonus (1.1 cents per point) when you redeem points through the Apple Ultimate Rewards Store.

Is the Chase Freedom Month of More promotion worth it?