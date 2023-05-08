Home > Personal Finance > Jobs Source: Getty Love Cars and Movies? Get Paid to Binge Watch 'Fast & Furious' Movies You can get paid to binge watch 'The Fast and the Furious' movies — here's how to apply for the gig. If you love cars and movies, don't miss this! By Kathryn Underwood May 8 2023, Updated 6:25 p.m. ET

Do you love to hang out on the couch watching your favorite movies over and over? Believe it or not, there's an opportunity for one lucky person to get paid for watching all 10 movies in The Fast and the Furious franchise. Here's how you can binge Fast & Furious movies for money, and whether it'll be worth it.

The popular street-racing-focused movie franchise is preparing for the premier of the tenth movie, Fast X, to appear in theaters everywhere on May 19, 2023. Stars like Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez have played roles, as well as the late Paul Walker. Now, a financial education website is looking for someone to watch all of the previous films, plus the latest installment. Here's how it works.

How can you get paid to watch the 'Fast and Furious' movies?

The website FinanceBuzz is offering the opportunity to just one movie fan to get paid for binge-watching the entire Fast & Furious series of movies. Calling the job title "Fast & Furious Claims Adjuster," the site will pay that person $1,000 to watch all 10 movies over a two-week period. Sounds like a fun way to make extra money? Here's how it works.

In addition to the $1,000 payoff for over 20 hours of movie-viewing, FinanceBuzz will pay another $100, which it says is to cover the cost of streaming fees required in order to view the first nine films, any snacks consumed during the process, along with movie tickets to see the newest film.

Why is this site paying someone to watch all 10 movies?

FinanceBuzz is a financial education website that offers explanations and guidance on all things financial. The site says in its announcement about the Fast & Furious binge-watching experience that since they help readers save money on big expenses, they wondered how much the damage caused in the numerous car crashes would impact someone's car insurance rates.

Therefore, the site wants to hire someone to watch the movies and take inventory of all the car accidents. The site said, "During each movie, we’ll ask you to note any car accidents that result in damage, including counting the number of accidents, extent of the damages, and what cars are involved."

Since the company wants not only a list of each accident but details about the damages to each vehicle, it's safe to assume that people with a decent knowledge of cars will have an advantage in snagging this role. The person selected will also have to be focused during each movie in order to take those detailed notes.

Here's how to apply for the 'Fast & Furious' binge watching gig.

If you're interested in this unique money-making opportunity, be sure that you fit the criteria. You must be based in the U.S., at least 18 years old, and have the ability to stream or rent the first nine movies between May 26 and June 9. The chosen candidate also needs to be able to go and see Fast X in a movie theater during that period.

Apply online at this website by May 19, 2023. The application is very simple, but it does ask you why you'd be the "perfect person for this role," so make your answer good. The winner of this chance to make extra income will be notified within one week (by May 26). After providing your inventory of the accidents, FinanceBuzz will use your notes in an upcoming article.

Where else can you get paid for watching movies?

Although there aren't currently any other films looking for this type of movie-watcher, there are a few ways you might earn a little extra money by watching videos. Sites like Swagbucks and Earnably offer small payments for tasks like watching videos and completing surveys. Just beware that the sites don't pay much, so you shouldn't plan on quitting your day job for them.