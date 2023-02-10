Home > Personal Finance > Budgeting Source: Getty Images Want to Enjoy a Movie Night for Less? Here Are Some Tips By Kathryn Underwood Feb. 10 2023, Published 12:03 p.m. ET

Although many people have adjusted to the convenience of having entertainment at their fingertips through streaming platforms, there's still something great about heading to the movie theater. An in-person movie experience can be a great way to get out, but it's also fairly pricey. Here are some of the best ways to get cheap movie tickets.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

AMC Theatres recently announced that it plans to charge by seat location, which could cost some moviegoers more for the optimum viewing seats. However, you could technically "save" by picking the lowest option once that change is implemented.

Source: Unsplash/Felipe Bustillo

You can save money by signing up with a theater loyalty program.

Source: AMC Facebook AMC promo

Joining a movie theater's loyalty program is a good way to save, especially if you're a frequent moviegoer. AMC Stubs lets you earn rewards and get benefits like discounts on Tuesdays, concessions upgrades, a birthday gift, and more. Cinemark has a similar program.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Head to the theater on discount days.

Source: Cinemark Facebook Discount Tuesday inforgraphic

If you're able to take in a film mid-week, you'll score some of the best movie theater discounts. Many movie theater chains like Cinemark and AMC offer cheap movie tickets on Tuesdays, while other theaters might pick different days.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Choose earlier movie showings to get cheaper tickets.

Moviegoers have long known that one of the best ways to get cheap movie tickets is to simply go to an earlier show. Matinees or film screenings beginning prior to a certain time of day are often discounted to bring more viewers in during slow times.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Shop online at Costco for movie ticket gift cards.

Source: Costco

You can also score cheap movie tickets through discount retailers like Costco and Sam's Club by shopping online. For example, you can currently pick up a Cinemark egift card worth $50 for just $39.99, or 20 percent off. Costco also sells gift cards to Regal Cinemas and AMC that can help you save money.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Use Groupon to find coupons for movie tickets.

Source: Groupon FB Groupon promo

By simply searching with Groupon for any movie ticket deals you could save a percentage off your night out. Be sure to only select deals that work in your area and at theaters near you.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Pay attention to seasonal or holiday movie theater discounts.

Source: AMC Facebook AMC Theatres promo

Often, movie theaters will run specials related to a holiday. For example, in February, AMC's Black History Month deals feature four Black-led films with $5 theater tickets each week. Theaters may also screen older or classic movies for less, so keep up with your local cinema's social media pages to be aware of discounts.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Combine dinner and a movie.

Source: Restaurant.com Facebook Restaurant.com

You might be able to get cheap movie tickets by buying gift cards that combine movie tickets plus a Restaurant.com e-gift card. A $30 gift card will get you two movie tickets and a $100 gift card for Restaurant.com. Just be sure you can use the gift card as presented.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Use senior, student, and military discounts.

Certain individuals can save by searching for applicable discounts and when they're available. For example, Cinemark offers discounts on movie tickets for senior citizens, students, and military members. You may need to show valid ID and some discounts are only on specific days.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

See if your theater has discounts on children's tickets over the summer.

Source: Cinemark Facebook These are 2019 prices, but in 2022, Cinemark charged $1.50 per show.

For parents, you may want to keep an eye out for summer children's movie specials. Cinemark has its Summer Movie Clubhouse on select days throughout the summer (in 2022, prices were $1.50 per movie). This is a great way to entertain the kids without breaking the bank.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Head to a drive-in or discount movie theater.

While drive-in movie theaters are rapidly going extinct in the U.S., if you can, head to a drive-in this summer to get a carful of people in to see movies for deep discounts. You may also find discount or vintage theaters near you where you can view new or classic movies for ticket prices of just a few dollars.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

What's the cheapest day to buy movie tickets?