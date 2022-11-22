Hulu Among Other Streaming Platforms Are Offering Major Black Friday Deals
Several companies have done a good job at putting together enticing sales ahead of the Black Friday shopping holiday. While some are still reserving certain deals for one day only, plenty have begun offering discounts on both products and streaming services. If you’re looking to add a new streaming service to your collection, a few are being offered now that you may want to take advantage of.
From Netflix to Hulu to Paramount+, we’ve got the scoop on the Black Friday streaming deals you won’t want to miss out on. Keep reading for all the details and how you can save up to 80 percent on certain subscriptions.
Hulu Discounted Its Streaming Services for Black Friday
If you don’t have a Hulu subscription or it's been over a month since you canceled, you can sign up for Hulu for only $1.99 a month for a full year. The catch? You can’t bundle other streaming services such as Disney+ or ESPN with it and you’ll need to go with the plan that includes ads.
Hulu’s Black Friday deal saves you 75 percent off the regular monthly price of the Hulu (with ads) plan which currently costs $7.99 per month. Perhaps the ads don’t sound that bad after all.
Discovery+ Is Also Offering a Tempting Black Friday Deal
This Black Friday, you can snag yourself a Discovery+ subscription (with ads) for only $0.99 a month for the first three months. After that, your plan will auto-renew at $4.99 per month.
Is Netflix offering any Black Friday streaming deals?
Netflix has not yet announced any discounts on its streaming services for Black Friday. But, that doesn’t mean the streaming platform won’t run a promo the day after Thanksgiving so keep your eyes and ears peeled for updates.
Starz Is Now Offering Its Streaming Services for Just $5 a Month
For a limited time, Starz is offering its subscription for just $5 a month for three months. The Starz Black Friday special will save you $4 a month and let you stream on up to four devices at the same time.
Walmart Is Giving Away Free Paramount+ Memberships When You Sign Up for Walmart+
Walmart is currently advertising its Walmart+ membership to include a free Paramount+ Essential plan for as long as you keep your membership active. Walmart+ currently costs $12.95 per month, or $98 per year, and provides members with early access to sales such as exclusive Black Friday deals.
HBO Max Also Has Black Friday Deals Going On
Now through Cyber Monday (Nov. 28, 2022), you can sign up for an HBO Max membership (with ads) for only $1.99 a month for three months. Typically, an HBO Max membership runs about $9.99 a month so the savings here are huge.
Save 80 Percent off a Peacock Subscription for Black Friday
Peacock streaming services are also being discounted for Black Friday. When you use promo code SAVEBIG at checkout, your Peacock subscription will only cost you $0.99 per month for 12 months. Peacock currently charges $4.99 a month for a Premium membership and $9.99 a month for a Plus subscription.
If you were on the fence about signing up for any of the streaming services mentioned above, now might be the time to subscribe thanks to the Black Friday deals being offered.