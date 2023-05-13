Home > Personal Finance > Deals Source: Getty Images Check Out the Best Sales for Mother’s Day With Mother's Day 2023 rapidly approaching, you may be scrambling to grab a gift on such short notice. Here are the 10 best sales for Mother's Day. By Anya Binx May 12 2023, Published 10:43 p.m. ET

Dedicated to appreciating mothers and mother figures in our lives, Mother's Day has been widely recognized throughout the U.S. Mother's Day doesn't have to be celebrated in a certain way or another. There isn't a "right" way to celebrate mothers or mother figures, but gifts are usually given. The means of gift-giving can be incredibly personal, or sometimes, we forget that Mother's Day is creeping up without warning, which calls for a last-minute gift.

If you've forgotten that Mother's Day is quickly approaching and find yourself in a hurry to find a gift, you aren't alone. Last-minute gifts can still have as much merit as one that has been thought out far in advance. There are an infinite number of ways to find a gift just in time for Mother's Day, but fortunately, there are sales designed to make sure you're able to grab a gift without breaking the bank. Here are the 10 best Mother's Day sales.

10. Kate Spade

If you're looking for something on the higher-end side of things and don't want to cash out completely for quality, Kate Spade has your back. In honor of Mother's Day 2023, Kate Spade is cutting deals for those looking to grab something from their storefront at a reasonable price. Up until Sunday, May 14 (Mother's Day itself), you can take 30 percent off your purchase by using code MOM at checkout. Kate Spade offers a wide range of products that are sure to be the perfect gift in a pinch.

9. Aurate

If your mother or mother figure is a fan of wearing jewelry, Aurate has a Mother's Day deal for you that you can't miss. Most of their collection is already 30 percent off and the discount is applied without you needing to hunt down a promo code to apply when it's time to complete your purchase. As long as you've submitted your order by Wednesday, May 10, you'll receive your purchase just in time for Mother's Day with U.S. Next Day Shipping.

8. Coach

If nothing at Kate Spade catches your eye when on the lookout for a gift that's got some sort of brand-name status attached to it, Coach has you covered. The Coach Mother's Day Sale offers a 25 percent off discount on full-price styles, and this limited-time offer runs right up until Sunday, May 14. Now is your chance to snatch stylish bags and other accessories at a slashed price. All markdowns can be redeemed by using code MY25.

7. Samsung

If your mother or the mother figure in your life is more of a tech guru, Samsung is currently hosting a Mother's Day sale that cuts down prices on the latest tech ware for the more gadget-inclined moms. Reduced prices on these useful gifts are redeemable up until Saturday, May 15. Samsung is applying discounts to items across their inventory, saving shoppers thousands of dollars when purchasing a new phone, smartwatch, television, or appliance.

6. Amazon

It's quick, it's easy, and it's convenient. Amazon's Mother's Day deals are another way to track down a gift that's affordable, and almost guaranteed to have free shipping. These deals don't always have the same discount rate as they're presented through the Amazon e-shop, but many of these items included in the sale have a strikethrough across their original price with the sale price bolded next to it. If you can't wait for the free delivery deadline, opt for Amazon's expedited shipping instead.

5. Wayfair

For a mother or mother figure looking for updated or upgraded kitchenware, Wayfair is the way to go. Their Mother's Day Sale marks down the prices of cookware, pot and pan sets, culinary tools, dishware, and more. This massive sale offers reduced prices on brand-name goods that may feel a bit too pricy else wise. For someone who wants (or needs) new kitchen-based goods, Wayfair is making them all the more accessible while doubling as a delightful (and practical) gift.

4. 1-800-Flowers

A classic and timeless Mother's Day gift is flowers. It's almost expected that mothers and mother figures everywhere are to receive at least one flower on Mother's Day, as is tradition. Luckily, 1-800-Flowers is having a Mother's Day sale that reduces the price of whatever bouquet you choose, along with other gifts. At 1-800-Flowers, you can save up to 30 percent off on flowers, chocolates, and other gifts.

3. Maurice's

Looking for the perfect late-spring-to-summer addition to your mother or mother figure's wardrobe? Maurice's has trendy, affordable options starting at $14. You'll be able to browse endless styles of jeans, dresses, and swimwear at a low price. Plus, you'll be able to take advantage of their other ongoing sales. Graphic tees, tank tops, sandals, and more are at buy one, get one half-off rate. All shorts, crop tops, and dresses are currently 30 percent off.

2. Sephora

For the makeup love in your life, Sephora is ready to help you save on shipping. While there's no explicit Mother's Day deal that'll discount prices, Sephora is offering another way to save. All orders are eligible for same-day shipping up until May 14 when you use the promo code MOMSDAY. If you're grabbing a gift for the makeup lover in your life and you prefer to shop sale products instead, Ulta's sale section offers endless choices. All orders over $35 ship for free.

1. Nordstrom

Nordstrom's Mother's Day sale allows you to save up to 55 percent off brand-name items when shopping for luxe items on a budget. Nordstrom's massive sale comes right in time for Mother's Day, offering big price drops on cosmetic products, clothing, jewelry, shoes, swimwear, accessories, and more. If you really want to ensure that your order arrives on time, Nordstrom's express shipping feature will guarantee that you'll get your order before Mother's Day.

