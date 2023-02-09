Market Realist
Home > Personal Finance > Budgeting
anniversary gift
Source: Getty Images

15 Cheap Anniversary Gift Ideas That Will Leave Your Loved One Speechless

Jennifer Farrington - Author
By

Feb. 9 2023, Updated 2:13 p.m. ET

Whether you’re celebrating your first anniversary together or your 15th, you probably want to commemorate the day with a thoughtful gift. While a diamond bracelet or a trip to Tahiti would be nice, it isn’t always practical to spend a substantial amount of money on an anniversary gift, especially with inflation tugging so tightly at our wallets.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Fortunately, there are plenty of cheap anniversary gifts you can get that won’t have you sacrificing the thoughtfulness and sincerity you want it to convey. Here are 15 ideas for affordable anniversary gifts that are sure to leave a lasting impression.

Consider these 15 cheap anniversary gifts when shopping on a budget.

anniversary gift
Source: Unsplash

We've combed through the internet to find the cheapest (and best) anniversary gifts so that you don't have to break the bank to surprise your sweety.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Da Vinci Code mini cryptex lock puzzle box – $29.99

Da Vinci Code Mini Cryptex Lock Puzzle Box
Source: Amazon

If you want to make things fun and exciting for your anniversary, consider the Da Vinci mini cryptex lock puzzle box. Inside you can include a sweet message to your significant other, or even better, a handwritten voucher for an at-home massage or a movie night for two. Of course, you can also include an affordable pendant or ring from Pandora to make it even sweeter.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Personalized wedding anniversary cutting board – $29.99 (and up)

Personalized wedding anniversary cutting board
Source: Amazon

Give your loved one a keepsake that can be used for several years. The cutting board comes in different sizes and shades and includes your and your partner’s names and the date your relationship was established.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

DIY goody basket

Edible gold lollipops
Source: Uncommon Goods

Looking for an anniversary that screams thoughtful? Consider making a DIY treat basket containing all of your loved one’s favorite treats. And if you want to make it even more unique, Uncommon Goods sells edible gold lollipops that are always a hit when given out for anniversaries. A set of six gold lollipops retails for $36.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Customizable road sign photo – $75–$175

Customizable road sign photo
Source: Uncommon Goods

Celebrate your anniversary with personalized artwork made by Uncommon Goods. You can include your and your husband or wife’s name and the special date you share.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

To my husband or wife mug – $13.99 (and up)

to my husband or wife mug
Source: Etsy

It may be small but the message is loud. Plus, who doesn’t love a new coffee mug? These coffee mugs range in price based on the style you choose.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Date night massage box – $33.11

date night massage box
Source: Etsy

If you and your spouse/partner could use some quality time together, what better way to spend it than showering each other with love (and body oil). This date night box from Etsy includes bubble bath, bath salt, natural oil and tools, two sleep masks, and a soy candle.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Customized song lyric pillow – $27.95

customized song lyric pillow
Source: 365 Canvas

Surprise your partner with a song lyric pillow that contains your names, an important date, and the lyrics to a song you both cherish.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Custom embroidered roman numerals sweatshirt – $40.49 (and up)

Custom embroidered roman numerals sweatshirt
Source: Etsy

Perfect for anniversaries, this customizable sweatshirt sold on Etsy not only commemorates your time together but is also something your loved one will enjoy using.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Personalized record with stand – $24.99 (and up)

personalized record with stand
Source: Etsy

This one-of-a-kind gift is sure to leave your loved one in awe. Not only can you choose the photo you want displayed on the record, but also the song! The personalized record, which is made of high-quality black acrylic, also contains a music scan code.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Engraved compass – $23.20 (and up)

engraved compass gift
Source: Etsy

The Etsy seller behind this personalized compass lets you choose what you want to write on the item and will engrave it using your actual handwriting. It doesn't get much more personal than that!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Pandora radiant heart and floating stone pendant – $85

Pandora radiant heart & floating stone pendant
Source: Pandora

Rated five out of five stars, this necklace from Pandora features a 3D open heart pendant set with a heart-shaped stone within, symbolizing “the radiating energy of love” you two share.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

“You mean the world to me” custom desktop plaque – $24.95

“You mean the world to me” custom desktop plaque
Source: 365 Canvas

Show how much you love and care about your partner with this customizable desktop plaque from 365 Canvas. The plaque is made from high-quality wooden material and is UV-coating resistant.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Swarovski sparkling dance necklace – $145

Swarovski sparkling dance necklace
Source: Swarovski

If you are adamant about giving your partner some sparkling jewelry to honor your marriage or time together so far, Swarovski has plenty of affordable options, including this sparking dance necklace.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Harry & David signature chocolate truffles – $39.99

harry and david truffles
Source: Harry & David

Made with a proprietary blend of chocolate, these signature truffles from Harry & David are rated five out of five stars and have 814 reviews and counting. Needless to say, they won’t disappoint!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Shutterfly photo book – prices start at $8

Shutterfly photobook
Source: Shutterfly

Relive the milestones you and your partner reached throughout the years (or months) by giving them a personalized photo book from Shutterfly.

Celebrating your anniversary should be fun and memorable, not leave you struggling to make the rent next month. So, if you’re shopping for an anniversary gift on a budget, consider giving any of these gifts.

Advertisement
More from Market Realist

Vegans Can Shop on a Budget — Here’s a Cheap Vegan Grocery List to Prove It

Sell Your College Textbooks for Cash and Recoup Some Expenses

15 Companies That Offer Lifetime Warranties on Their Products

Latest Budgeting News and Updates

    Market Realist Logo

    © Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.