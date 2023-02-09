Home > Personal Finance > Budgeting Source: Getty Images 15 Cheap Anniversary Gift Ideas That Will Leave Your Loved One Speechless By Jennifer Farrington Feb. 9 2023, Updated 2:13 p.m. ET

Whether you’re celebrating your first anniversary together or your 15th, you probably want to commemorate the day with a thoughtful gift. While a diamond bracelet or a trip to Tahiti would be nice, it isn’t always practical to spend a substantial amount of money on an anniversary gift, especially with inflation tugging so tightly at our wallets.

Fortunately, there are plenty of cheap anniversary gifts you can get that won’t have you sacrificing the thoughtfulness and sincerity you want it to convey. Here are 15 ideas for affordable anniversary gifts that are sure to leave a lasting impression.

Consider these 15 cheap anniversary gifts when shopping on a budget.

Source: Unsplash

We've combed through the internet to find the cheapest (and best) anniversary gifts so that you don't have to break the bank to surprise your sweety.

Da Vinci Code mini cryptex lock puzzle box – $29.99

If you want to make things fun and exciting for your anniversary, consider the Da Vinci mini cryptex lock puzzle box. Inside you can include a sweet message to your significant other, or even better, a handwritten voucher for an at-home massage or a movie night for two. Of course, you can also include an affordable pendant or ring from Pandora to make it even sweeter.

Personalized wedding anniversary cutting board – $29.99 (and up)

Give your loved one a keepsake that can be used for several years. The cutting board comes in different sizes and shades and includes your and your partner’s names and the date your relationship was established.

DIY goody basket

Looking for an anniversary that screams thoughtful? Consider making a DIY treat basket containing all of your loved one’s favorite treats. And if you want to make it even more unique, Uncommon Goods sells edible gold lollipops that are always a hit when given out for anniversaries. A set of six gold lollipops retails for $36.

Customizable road sign photo – $75–$175

Celebrate your anniversary with personalized artwork made by Uncommon Goods. You can include your and your husband or wife’s name and the special date you share.

To my husband or wife mug – $13.99 (and up)

It may be small but the message is loud. Plus, who doesn’t love a new coffee mug? These coffee mugs range in price based on the style you choose.

Date night massage box – $33.11

If you and your spouse/partner could use some quality time together, what better way to spend it than showering each other with love (and body oil). This date night box from Etsy includes bubble bath, bath salt, natural oil and tools, two sleep masks, and a soy candle.

Customized song lyric pillow – $27.95

Surprise your partner with a song lyric pillow that contains your names, an important date, and the lyrics to a song you both cherish.

Custom embroidered roman numerals sweatshirt – $40.49 (and up)

Perfect for anniversaries, this customizable sweatshirt sold on Etsy not only commemorates your time together but is also something your loved one will enjoy using.

Personalized record with stand – $24.99 (and up)

This one-of-a-kind gift is sure to leave your loved one in awe. Not only can you choose the photo you want displayed on the record, but also the song! The personalized record, which is made of high-quality black acrylic, also contains a music scan code.

Engraved compass – $23.20 (and up)

The Etsy seller behind this personalized compass lets you choose what you want to write on the item and will engrave it using your actual handwriting. It doesn't get much more personal than that!

Pandora radiant heart and floating stone pendant – $85

Rated five out of five stars, this necklace from Pandora features a 3D open heart pendant set with a heart-shaped stone within, symbolizing “the radiating energy of love” you two share.

“You mean the world to me” custom desktop plaque – $24.95

Show how much you love and care about your partner with this customizable desktop plaque from 365 Canvas. The plaque is made from high-quality wooden material and is UV-coating resistant.

Swarovski sparkling dance necklace – $145

If you are adamant about giving your partner some sparkling jewelry to honor your marriage or time together so far, Swarovski has plenty of affordable options, including this sparking dance necklace.

Harry & David signature chocolate truffles – $39.99

Made with a proprietary blend of chocolate, these signature truffles from Harry & David are rated five out of five stars and have 814 reviews and counting. Needless to say, they won’t disappoint!

Shutterfly photo book – prices start at $8