Airlines Take Part in Cyber Monday — Best Flight Deals for Travelers
For travelers, one of the best days to book flights is Cyber Monday because certain airlines run special prices. In 2022, Cyber Monday falls on Nov. 28. Check out these 10 airlines offering Cyber Monday flight deals.
While Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, sales often extend to Cyber Monday. Shoppers can get products at deep discounts, including flights.
1. Aer Lingus has deals on flights for Jan. 1–March 28, 2023.
Aer Lingus is currently offering 100 euros off return flights to North American cities like Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and Seattle. To get this deal, you must book by Nov. 29, 2022. The sale applies to flights between Jan. 1 and March 28, 2023, so you need to travel early in the new year. Business class fares are discounted by 200 euros.
Aer Lingus also has up to 25 percent off on flights to Europe for travel between Dec. 1, 2022, and March 28, 2023. Flight departures from Dublin and Cork are available.
2. Air Canada has travel packages on Cyber Monday.
Air Canada offered some good Black Friday flight deals, and on Cyber Monday it’s offering up to 30 percent off travel packages from Canada to warm locales like the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas. There’s also a 3 percent cash-back offer, and you need to book by 11:59 pm EST on Nov. 28.
3. Air Tahiti Nui has flight deals through Dec. 31.
This Cyber Monday deal doesn’t require such a rush: book by Dec. 31 with Air Tahiti Nui. It has all-inclusive flight packages starting at $698. Economy class flights from Los Angeles and Seattle are available with a free excursion in Moorea for every two tickets purchased. The Premium class tickets start at $1,949.
4. Avelo Airlines has valuable Cyber Monday coupon codes.
With a newly branded budget airline, Avelo Airlines, travelers can get 50 percent off flights using the code: CYBER50. This discount applies to flights taking place between Jan. 6 and Feb. 15, 2023. Travelers must complete the purchase by 11:59 pm EST on Cyber Monday.
5. Delta Air Lines flights may offer discounts for Cyber Monday.
It’s the last day to get these prices from Delta Air Lines with deals to Hawaii, various U.S. destinations, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Different date windows apply for certain deals.
Here are some examples of Delta flight deals:
Louisville, KY to Honolulu, HI for $657 (travel from Feb. 7–13, 2023)
Chicago, IL to Honolulu, HI for $601 (Jan. 24–30, 2023)
New York, NY to Montego Bay for $467 (Jan. 30–Feb. 7, 2023)
6. Breeze Airways can get you flights as low as $25 one-way.
Nonstop flights with Breeze Airways are as low as $25 one-way, which it says is its lowest price of the year. Breeze Airways flies to locations in the U.S. including San Francisco, Las Vegas, Nashville, and more.
7. Flair Airlines has 100,000 seats for $49 or less.
Check Flair Airlines — you might luck out and find one of the 100,000 flight tickets for $49 or less.
8. JetBlue is offering $50 off flights of $100 or more.
You have until Nov. 29 to book with JetBlue to get $50 off your purchase of $100 or more. The discount applies to the base one-way fare.
9. Travel with Alaska Airlines for less this Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday is the start of Alaska Airlines’ three-day sale. Book for travel on Jan. 5–March 9, 2023. One-way fares like this are available:
Seattle to Cleveland for $89 saver fare ($119 main fare)
Sacramento to Portland for $29 saver fare ($79 main fare)
New York to Seattle for $99 saver fare ($129 main fare)
10. Fiji Airways has sales through Nov. 29.
Travel to Fiji for as low as $799 with the Fiji Airways Black Friday sale (book by Nov. 29). The travel dates are Jan. 19–May 31, 2023; and Aug. 7–Oct. 10, 2023.