Need a New Wardrobe? Check Out These Black Friday Deals on Clothes
Does your wardrobe need an overall? If so, now may be the perfect time to shop for new clothes for your closet. There are a number of retailers, both online and brick-and-mortar, offering Black Friday deals to attract fashionistas everywhere.
Here are 10 stores offering some killer Black Friday deals for clothes.
Amazon
Online retail giant Amazon is offering as much as 70 percent off clothes during its Early Black Friday sale. For example, you can get HUE Women’s Ripped Denim High Rise Skimmer Leggings for $19.10 (regularly $58).
Nordstrom
Nordstrom is marking down women’s, men’s, and children’s apparel by up to 40 percent for Black Friday. For a limited time, you can buy a women’s cashmere crewneck sweater for $79.90, which is 38 percent off its regular price of $129.
Macy’s
Macy’s has Black Friday specials running now on apparel and shoes for the whole family, including 40 percent off Levi brand clothes and 50 percent to 70 percent off designer suits and blazers. You can also get a men’s Lacoste thermal shirt for $29.99 (regularly $55).
Madewell
Madewell is offering 40 percent off on all purchases made up to Nov. 24. The company’s best-selling Carina Platform Chelsea Boot, which typically retails for $228, will cost just $136.80 after the Black Friday discount is applied.
Everlane
Everlane is doing more than offering discounts for Black Friday. It’s also contributing to the planet. Besides a 50 percent discount on select items from Nov. 22–28, Everlane will donate $1 to the non-profit TreePeople for every order placed.
ASOS
Online retailer ASOS is offering up to 70 percent off select clothes. For example, a Levi’s faux fur padded black bomber jacket is on sale for $85, which is 60 percent less than its normal $213 price tag.
Lululemon
Athleisure-wear brand Lululemon also offers Black Friday discounts on its leggings, tank tops, sports bras, and other select apparel. The brand’s Align high-rise pant with pockets is marked door to $69 from their original price of $128.
Kohl’s
Kohl’s has its Black Friday deals going on in-store and online through Nov. 25. You can also get an extra 15 percent off already discounted select apparel. So, a women’s Croft & Barrow Classic V-neck cable sweater, originally priced at $36, will only cost you $8.49.
The North Face
Through Nov. 26, members of The North Face’s XPLR Pass program can get 25 percent off full-priced apparel. The outerwear retailer is also offering 40 percent off select styles for a limited time. For example, a women’s Garner Triclimate jacket is $174 (originally $290).
Under Armour
Under Armour is discounting its winter apparel by up to 50 percent from now until Christmas Day. You can buy a boys’ pre-school UA Westward 3-in-1 jacket for $93.75 (originally $125).