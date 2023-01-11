The Montecito Home Featured in Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' Carries a Hefty Price Tag
If you were impressed by the living grounds featured in the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, then you might be interested in knowing more about the Montecito home and how much it's selling for.
The house, which is located at 888 Lilac Drive in Montecito, features lush grounds and immense ocean views, but it comes at a steep price. Keep reading to find out how much the six bed/six bath Montecito property is selling for and a sneak peek inside the rest of the home that wasn’t captured in Harry & Meghan.
How much is the iconic Montecito home used to film the Prince Harry documentary worth?
Sitting atop 13,599 square feet of land, the Montecito home where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spilled the details of their high-profile love story, is now available to purchase. The home is being represented by Santa Barbara Brokers and has a list price of $33.5 million.
The main house features five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and one-half bath, all of which occupy 12,805 square feet of land. Nestled next to the home is a 794 square-foot guest house equipped with one bedroom, one full bathroom, and a kitchenette — perfect living quarters for friends and family to enjoy.
A closer look at the living room where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry filmed most of their Netflix documentary.
Many scenes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan were filmed in the living room of the Montecito house. The space is light and airy thanks to the three sets of arched French doors that open up to an ocean-view terrace. Although the space is palatial and can handle large events, it doesn’t compromise the cozy feel you’d get sitting beside the stone fireplace with your family.
The Montecito home is a slice of paradise that features multiple luxe amenities.
The Montecito home once occupied by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is unique in that it's quaint and homey but carries just the perfect amount of opulence needed to accommodate a crowd of over 200 people. Surprisingly, the home is capable of handling a crowd that large though, if you want to dress it down, it can still serve as an ideal family home for those who prefer to live off the grid.
Some of the breathtaking features you’ll find in the iconic Montecito home include:
- Gym
- Theater
- Bar
- Pool
- Game room
- 5-car garage
- Private well
- Organic vegetable bed and citrus orchards
- Chicken coops
- Secret gardens
- Greywater irrigation system
Just below you’ll find the dining room, which bears a silver leaf dome ceiling suitable for any royal family to partake in a meal under. Meghan and Harry’s visit to the home is a testament to that.
Those who are interested in the Montecito property should direct their inquiries to the Santa Barbara Brokers.