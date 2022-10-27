Prince Harry Was Paid Handsomely for His Highly Anticipated Memoir, 'Spare'
If you are a fan of the royal family, mark your calendars.
Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, is set to be released in January 2023.
"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," the Duke of Sussex said in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."
As expected, now that Harry is no longer a working member of the royal family he is allowed to make his own income.
So, how much was Prince Harry paid to write his memoir?
The memoir, which is set to be published by Penguin Random House, will be a 416-page book "full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."
According to the publisher, Harry will cover tough topics, including his mom Princess Diana's funeral.
"Penguin Random House is honored to be publishing Prince Harry's candid and emotionally powerful story for readers everywhere. He shares a remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing, one that speaks to the power of love and will inspire and encourage millions of people around the world," said the CEO of the publisher, Markus Dohle (per People).
Back in July 2021, it was reported by Page Six that Harry was paid $20 million. To put that in perspective, Barack and Michelle Obama were paid $65 million for their book deal by the same publisher.
However, as expected, the father-of-two isn't pocketing all the money.
Prince Harry has already donated over $1 million to charities with proceeds from memoir.
Since it was announced that Harry would be writing a memoir, he donated $1,500,000 to Sentebale, a non-profit organization he founded with Prince Seeiso in honor of his mother, which supports children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/AIDS.
He also donated $320,000 to WellChild, a U.K. national charity for sick children.
Harry can expect to make even more when the book is released on Jan. 10, 2023. According to Random House, the autobiography will be published in 16 languages around the world.
"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful," Harry added.
The book will be released just four months after the death of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Sept. 8, 2022.
It will also drop four months before his father King Charles III's coronation, which is set to take place on May 6, 2023. Buckingham Palace hasn't commented on Harry's memoir.
You can preorder Spare by Prince Harry here.