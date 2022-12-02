Setbacks Aside, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Deal Is Worth Millions

Netflix is putting the breaks on a planned documentary series on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid controversy surrounding its popular fictional series on the royal family, The Crown.

Former U.K. Prime Minister John Major complained to the streaming network about an episode in the latest season of The Crown that depicts a scene where Prince Charles is consulting with Major about pressuring Queen Elizabeth to abdicate the throne so he can become king. Major says the storyline is a “barrel-load of nonsense,” reports The Guardian.