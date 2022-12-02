Setbacks Aside, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Deal Is Worth Millions
Netflix is putting the breaks on a planned documentary series on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid controversy surrounding its popular fictional series on the royal family, The Crown.
Former U.K. Prime Minister John Major complained to the streaming network about an episode in the latest season of The Crown that depicts a scene where Prince Charles is consulting with Major about pressuring Queen Elizabeth to abdicate the throne so he can become king. Major says the storyline is a “barrel-load of nonsense,” reports The Guardian.
Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal is worth millions.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multiyear deal with Netflix in 2020. Although it wasn’t disclosed at the time how much the deal was worth, a source told US Weekly that Netflix offered the couple almost $100 million.
Under the deal, Netflix will pay the couple and their production company, Archewell Productions, to create documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming.
“Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience and the need for connection,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”
Harry and Meghan’s first Netflix series will be released next year.
The couple's first Netflix program, Heart of Invictus, is a docu-series centered around competitors in the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, which took place in 2022 after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's expected to be released in 2023.
Earlier this year, Netflix scrapped a second Archewell Productions project, a children’s animated series titled Pearl. It was one of several children’s animated programs canceled by Netflix due to spending cutbacks at the network, NBC News reported.
The 'Harry & Meghan' docu-series is coming soon, Netflix says.
Forbes reports the docu-series about Harry and Meghan and their relationship was initially slated to be released in December but has since been pushed to 2023 following The Crown controversy.
The six-part series, Harry & Meghan, explores the span of the couple’s relationship from their courtship to the controversies that prompted them to step back from the royal family, Netflix said in a Dec. 1 announcement. An exact release date for the series hasn’t been announced.
“But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no ordinary couple. Theirs is one of the most high-profile love stories in history, and even the most plugged-in fans and followers of their story have never heard it told like this before,” states Netflix.