How Much Land Does the Royal Family Own in the World?

Most of the land owned by the family is part of the Crown Estate. As of March 2022, the Crown Estate reported almost $19 billion in assets. Its holdings include over 287,000 acres of agricultural land and forests, various retail properties across the U.K., almost all of Regent Street, and about 55 percent of U.K. foreshore. It also owns several royal residences, including Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland, and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland.