Prince William Turns 40: What’s His Net Worth Now?

In 2014, Kensington Palace announced that William, then 32, would become a helicopter pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance and would donate his salary from the job — a salary of $62,000 per year, according to CNBC — to charity.

“In common with all other East Anglian Air Ambulance pilots, The Duke will be formally employed by Bond Air Services,” the palace said in a press release, per Us Weekly. “He will draw a salary which he will donate in full to charity.”