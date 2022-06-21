Prince William Turns 40: What’s His Net Worth Now?
Thanks to his family income and his inheritance, Prince William has built up a solid net worth in his 40 years! But we know that William’s salary as a helicopter pilot didn’t contribute to his fortune — he donated that money to charity.
William, who turns 40 years old on Tuesday, June 21, has a fortune reported to be in the millions. Read on for more information about his finances.
Prince William received $62,000 per year as a helicopter pilot and donated that money to charity.
In 2014, Kensington Palace announced that William, then 32, would become a helicopter pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance and would donate his salary from the job — a salary of $62,000 per year, according to CNBC — to charity.
“In common with all other East Anglian Air Ambulance pilots, The Duke will be formally employed by Bond Air Services,” the palace said in a press release, per Us Weekly. “He will draw a salary which he will donate in full to charity.”
Prince Willaim and Kate Middleton get income from the Duchy of Cornwall.
As Vanity Fair explains, the Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate that King Edward III established in 1337 to provide money for the heir to the throne. The duchy now covers properties in London and 130,000 acres of land in England and Wales. Prince Charles, as the current heir, receives income from the duchy and shares it with his family.
According to Parade, the money William gets from the Duchy of Cornwall is one of his primary sources of income. In 2019, for example, William received around $6 million from the duchy, the magazine adds.
That said, William is reportedly researching ways to use the duchy’s properties to lower homelessness in England. “I’ve started to think about how I will inherit the Duchy one day,” he told a group of farmers in the 2019 special Prince Charles: Inside The Duchy of Cornwall, per Vanity Fair. “Well, rest assured I’m not going to rock the boat; I’ll do much the same as what my father’s doing. I’m not so into the architecture — that’s the only thing.”
An inheritance from William's late mother, Princess Diana, contributes to his net worth.
According to Hello!, William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, inherited millions from their late mother, Princess Diana, who died in 1997. Her estate was worth £21 million (about $25.7 million in today’s money) at the time of her death, or nearly £13 million (about $15.9 million) after inheritance tax.
The money was split evenly between William and Harry and minded by royal advisers until the brothers came of age, by which point the inheritance was worth £20 million (about $24.5 million).
According to Celebrity Net Worth, William has a net worth of $30 million.
Prince William
Duke of Cambridge, member of British Royal Family
Net worth: $30 million (reported)
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is a member of the British Royal Family, the son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, and the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. He is currently second in the line of succession to the throne.
Birthdate: June 21, 1982
Birthplace: London, England
Parents: Diana, Princess of Wales; Charles, Prince of Wales
Education: Eton College, University of St Andrews, Royal Military Academy
Spouse: Catherine Middleton (m. 2011)
Children: Prince George (b. 2013), Princess Charlotte (b. 2015), Prince Louis (b. 2018)