King Charles III Will Honor Tradition With His Coronation Crown — How Much Is It Worth?

Queen Elizabeth II had the crown resized for her coronation in 1953. She was a relatively short woman at just 5’4”, and she became queen at the young age of 25 years old. King Charles III is taller at about 5’10” and is 73 years old. Naturally, there are bound to be some differences in sizing, so he will likely have to get the crown resized before wearing it. No doubt resizing a crown is quite a process, and likely another reason why it will be some time until the official coronation of King Charles III.