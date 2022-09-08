Queen Elizabeth II Has Died But Her Most Valuable Jewels Will Pass On

The King Faisal Diamond Necklace

The necklace was designed by Harry Winston and given to the queen by the late King Faisal of Saudi Arabia in 1967. It contains three types of diamonds — baguette, brilliant, and pear, all of which bring it to a total of 84 carats (wow).

The necklace has been worn by the queen frequently and was also lent out to the late Princess Diana and Sophie Countess of Wessex.