“Operation London Bridge” Is the U.K.’s Plan for After Queen Elizabeth II’s Eventual Death

British monarch Elizabeth II is tracking toward her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne. And despite the queen's recent health issues, Prince Charles told well-wishers in Nov. 2021 that his mother is “all right,” reports Today. “Once you get to 95, it’s not quite as easy as it used to be,” he added. “It’s bad enough at 73.” Even so, the U.K. government already has a plan for what happens when the queen dies.