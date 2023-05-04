Home > Personal Finance > Fast Money Source: Getty Images Get Ready for the Kentucky Derby: Top Online Platforms to Place Your Bets The 149th Kentucky Derby is this Saturday, May 6, 2023. Here's some information on where to bet on the Kentucky Derby if you can't attend the event. By Danielle Letenyei May 4 2023, Updated 3:00 p.m. ET

In 2022, a record $179 million was bet on the Kentucky Derby, according to ESPN. When the thoroughbreds take to the track at Churchill Downs in the 149th run for the roses on Saturday, May 6, 2023, horse racing fans will place their bets on which horse will win, place, or show.

Whether attending a Kentucky Derby party or just watching the race at home, you can get into the action by betting on your favorite horse. You don’t have to be at Churchill Downs to place your bet. There are several options of where to bet on the Kentucky Derby online. Keep reading to learn where to bet on the Kentucky Derby.

Here's where to bet on the Kentucky Derby if you're watching from home.

You can place your bets online at TwinSpires.com, the official wagering partner of the Kentucky Derby. The site is owned and operated by Churchill Downs, where the national horse racing event is held each year. Bets can be placed through the TwinSpires website or mobile app, as well as at race tracks and retail locations across the U.S.

Popular sports betting platforms FanDuel and DraftKings also allow you to bet on the 2023 Kentucky Derby. FanDuel users can place Kentucky Derby bets on FanDuel Sportsbook, FanDuel Racing App, or TVG, depending on their state.

DraftKings recently launched DK HORSE, its horse racing app, through a partnership with Churchill Downs. The app is currently available in 14 states.

Other websites where you can bet on the Kentucky Derby include: BetAmerica

AmWager

MyBookie

BetOnline

BetUS

Bovada BetNow Be sure to check out the various websites and apps ahead of time so that you're prepared to place your bet when the time comes.

What states prohibit online betting on the Kentucky Derby?

Not all states allow online betting for the Kentucky Derby. Online horse wagering is prohibited in 12 states: Alaska, Georgia, Hawaii, Maine, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Washington, D.C.

You may also be restricted from betting on specific platforms based on your state. For example, FanDuel Sportsbook doesn’t have horse racing bets available in Arizona, Kansas, Tennessee, Iowa, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

How do you bet on the Kentucky Derby online?

When betting on the Kentucky Derby, you don’t just have to put your money on the winning horse. You can also bet if a horse will "place," finish first or second, or "show," finish first, second, or third.

Most online betting is advance deposit wagering (ADW), where you must fund your account before placing your bet. In horse racing, ADW is usually pari-mutuel bets, where all bets are pooled together, and how much you win depends on how many other people are betting on the same horse.

