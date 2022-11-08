Check Your 'Playboy' Magazine Collection for These Valuable Issues
If you grew up in the 1950s or were born in the millennial era, there’s a good chance you either own or owned a Playboy magazine or spotted one mixed within your parents’ reading materials.
While Playboy is known for featuring obscene centerfolds and provocative photos of iconic women like Marliyn Monroe and Kim Kardashian, many issues mark moments in history, thus making some old Playboy magazines quite valuable.
Playboy was started by the late Hugh Hefner in 1953. At just 27 years old, Hefner created what would become one of the most sought-after adult entertainment magazines to exist and a brand that still stands strong today. If you still have any old Playboy magazines in your possession, keep reading to find out if you have any that are worth additional money.
Do you have any of these valuable ‘Playboy’ magazines?
Keep reading to find out if any of the old Playboy magazines you've been holding onto are worth anything today.
December 1953 'Playboy' featuring Marilyn Monroe
This was the first Playboy magazine issued. It initially sold for about $0.50 in 1953 and is now worth thousands. During a 2015 taping of Pawn Stars, the issue sold for $1,400, though they are expected to be worth much more. An original copy of the magazine has sold on eBay for anywhere between $700 and $9,999.
February 1954 'Playboy' featuring Yvonne Menard
This issue sold at auction for $431 in 2006, though some speculate it's now worth upward of $1,500. In order for the magazine to hold value, it must be clean and show minimal signs of handling. It should also have the centerfold featuring Margaret Scott still intact.
June 1962 ‘Playboy’ — A Toast to Bikinis, featuring Merissa Mathes
Mathes was the cover model and centerfold girl for the 1962 issue of Playboy. While we can’t provide an exact value for this issue, eBaum’s World says one sold at auction for $4,000. A few others sold in 2019 for an undisclosed amount.
March 1980 Playboy featuring Bo Derek
A mint condition issue of Playboy featuring Bo Derek may be worth around $12,000 as that is how much one sold for at auction, according to eBaum’s World. The issue retailed for $2.50 when it was released in 1980 (talk about a return on investment).
Though you might find copies of this March 1980 issue selling for around $40 on eBay, it’s presumed that the original (in mint condition) with the centerfold still intact is where the real money lies.
October 1993 'Playboy' featuring Jerry Seinfeld (not naked!)
According to eBaum’s World, the magazine is valued between $7,000 and $9,000 and features Jenny McCarthy in the centerfold.
August 1993 'Playboy' featuring Pamela Anderson and Dan Aykroyd
In 2010, a copy of this issue was valued between $5,000 and $7,000 and features Jennifer Lavoie in the centerfold.
Here’s how you can sell your valuable ‘Playboy’ magazines.
If you have any of these or other Playboy issues in your possession, they could still be worth much more than what you paid. And if you’d like to sell it, there are a few places that might buy it. Antique dealers, auctioneers such as Live Auctioneers or Sotheby’s, and pawn shops are often known to buy collector’s items for a fair price.