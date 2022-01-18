Hugh Hefner Turned Over the Keys to 'Playboy' Years Before His Death

After the sale, Metropoulos embarked on an extensive renovation of Playboy Mansion, intending to return the Gothic-Tudor house to “its original grandeur,” according to The Los Angeles Times. “I’m extremely passionate about its architecture and look forward to this momentous opportunity to transform one of the finest estates in the country,” he said in a statement. “As Mr. Hefner was aware, I plan to meticulously refurbish the property with the highest quality and standards in mind.”