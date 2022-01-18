Playboy Mansion Owner Daren Metropoulos Gave the Property a Major Renovation

Magazine magnate Hugh Hefner and his life at Playboy Mansion are under the microscope again, with the docuseries Secrets of Playboy debuting in a two-hour premiere on Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. ET. Hefner died in 2017 at age 91, but the tales of his debauchery in his Los Angeles mansion continue to make headlines. (TMZ, for example, reports the documentary will cover the weekly “Pig Night” sex parties Hefner reportedly hosted at the house.) So, who owns the Playboy Mansion now?