Can You Make Real Money on Bingo Cash? How to Play the Game

If Bingo takes you back to nights spent with grandma and her bowling buddies in a smoky church basement, you've come to right place. Whether the night ended with her winning $20 or sucking down whiskey sours at the local dive while, they’re all equally great memories to have.

But today’s bingo games are quite different from the ones we grew up watching. And while some are played at local bars or during homey game nights, many make their money online with apps like Bingo Cash.

Is Bingo Cash legit?

Today, Bingo is one of the world’s most popular games. And while it has gone virtual, it’s still one of the most exciting (and easiest) games of chance to play. With Bingo Cash, you legit get to show off your expert Bingo skills from the comfort of your couch and make money too. Let’s take a look at this free smartphone game and find out how you can win real cash prizes.

How does Bingo Cash app work?

Getting started on Bingo Cash is easy! Visit the iOS or Android store on your device and download the free app. It’s incredibly popular and has a 4.7-star rating on iOS. Once installed, you’re encouraged to deposit money and compete in paid tournaments — similar to Solitaire Cube and Bubble Cash — for a chance to win cash prizes. Keep in mind, if you want to make money, you must play with real money.

How do you play the Bingo Cash app?

After downloading the app, there’s a four-step process: Sign up: When you sign up, the app will assign you a username and avatar. While it isn't necessary to register, it's helpful in the future if you play on different devices or if you want to play with money and withdraw your winnings. Play practice games: After you watch the brief tutorial, you can play free practice games until you’re up to speed. The games are basically the same as regular Bingo, but you can score powerups to help you win. Play cash tournaments: Head-to-head cash tournaments are where you make money. There’s an entry fee for the games and the winner will win back that fee and a portion of the tournament pool. Cash out: If you wager and win, you’ll have to cash out to get your earnings. Right now you can cash out for PayPal money or re-use it on your next tournament. There’s a $5 minimum withdrawal and a $1 payment processing fee. It takes 14 days to process and an additional two for payout.

How do you win at Bingo Cash?