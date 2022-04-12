Want to Expand And Sell Beyond Etsy? Here Are a Few Alternatives To Try

In its 2021 fourth-quarter financial report, Etsy announced that it would be raising seller fees from 5 percent up to 6.5 percent beginning April 11, 2022. Displeased by the news, Etsy sellers have decided to strike back. Here’s a look at how sellers on Etsy have responded to the fee increase, and a few alternatives to Etsy if you’re looking to sell your hand-crafted pieces elsewhere.