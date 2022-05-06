Kentucky Derby Favorites’ Owners — Get Ready for the Big Race

For Jeff Drown, a thoroughbred owner from Minnesota, 2022 has been his most lucrative year yet. He has owned competitive horses since 2003 when he earned $14,665 from the business. So far in 2022, Drown has already earned over $652,000, according to Equibase.com. His 2022 earnings are from one first-place finish, one in second, and two in third.