What’s Horse Trainer Bob Baffert’s Net Worth?

Baffert's legendary horse training status has been in sharp conflict with his many past drug testing controversies. He has paid thousands of dollars in fines for failed drug tests of horses, but that pales in comparison to his over $321 million in career earnings. The New York Times reported that his horses have failed 30 drug tests over 40 years, including five over a recent period of 13 months. That history may not bode well for his appeal of the Medina Spirit disqualification.