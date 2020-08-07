Should You Buy Stocks with the Biggest Losses in 2020?

Beauty company Coty is down 66 percent in 2020, while departmental store Kohls is trading with losses of 61 percent. Simon Property Group, the largest mall operator in the U.S., has lost almost 58 percent. PVH Corp owns brands like Van Huesen and Tommy Hilfiger, which have lost 54 percent each, respectively.

Wells Fargo, which counts Berkshire Hathaway among its shareholders, is the only bank in the top 20 losses in the S&P 500 this year with a YTD loss of almost 55 percent. So far, Xerox Holdings has fallen 58 percent in 2020. As a result, investors should proceed with caution before buying the stocks with the biggest losses in 2020. The stocks have fallen for a reason. Investors should research the stocks before making any investment decisions.