Is Pet Insurance Worth the Money? Pros and Cons to Consider

You insure your home, your vehicle , and your own life . Whether you have a dog, cat, or any other type of animal, your pets mean the world to you. The chances are good that you would do just about anything for your pet. But does that include spending any amount of money?

For some pet owners, a pet insurance policy provides peace of mind that they’ll be able to pay for certain medical treatments. Some policies might even offer a payout in the event that your pet passes away within a certain time frame. Let’s examine the reasons you might consider pet insurance and why you might want to forego that expense.

Pet insurance pros and cons

If you’ve had your pet for years or perhaps adopted one to keep you company during the COVID-19 pandemic, you might be considering pet insurance. The general principle of insurance applies. You pay premiums up-front and then get reimbursed for covered veterinary expenses like surgeries or treatments.

The biggest pro for pet insurance is the comfort you receive from knowing you likely won’t have to deny your pet lifesaving treatment due to the cost. A serious illness or accident could rack up high vet bills. In that case, the cost of monthly premiums is fairly low compared to potentially thousands of dollars to treat your pet.

You should read the fine print on any pet insurance policies you consider. Determine what types of expenses you’re most concerned about and see whether you can get coverage.

Expenses that may or may not be covered: Routine physical exams

Flea and heartworm prevention

Vaccinations

Accident care

Treatment for certain illnesses X-rays and lab fees Benefits paid when your pet is lost or passes away

