'Invest Like the Best' Podcast Features Advice From the Experts

If you want to learn about investing , it's best to learn from the experts. That’s the focus of the popular podcast, Invest Like the Best, hosted by Patrick O'Shaughnessy. He's the CEO of O’Shaughnessy Asset Management (OSAM).

Invest Like the Best is a series of interviews with leading investors sharing their stories and insights on business and investing. O’Shaughnessy started the podcast in 2016 to help deepen his understanding of the business and investing worlds. At the time, he was working as a portfolio manager at his father’s asset management firm, OSAM.

Patrick O’Shaughnessy started podcast to learn about investing.

O’Shaughnessy said that he decided to do the podcast because he was disappointed with the lack of “good learning material” available on investing.

“So, I decided to create my own curriculum and began interviewing the smartest people in the world that would agree to speak with me,” O’Shaughnessy wrote in a blog post.

So far, O’Shaughnessy has interviewed more than 200 of the world’s smartest people in business and investing. Invest Like the Best appears on many lists of the top podcasts available on investing. The Wall Street Journal named it as one of “5 Investing Podcasts You Should Listen To.”

“I’ve learned that conversations are an insanely powerful and efficient tool, both to teach and to learn, and that they represent the opportunity to build something much bigger and more impactful than my simple podcast,” O’Shaughnessy wrote in a blog post.

O’Shaughnessy also hosts the podcast, Founder’s Field Guide, which features conversations with founders, CEOs, and operators building businesses. In December 2020, O’Shaughnessy introduced the website, Colossus, which serves as the home for all his podcasts and as a destination to learn about business building and investing.

“We want to become your favorite place to learn, and the place you start every search. What I promise is that we will always be seeking and probing and challenging ourselves out of our comfort zone, and then sharing what we learn with you all. We hope you’ll join us,” he wrote in a blog post.