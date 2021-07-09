Eyeing a New Bank or Credit Union? Here's How to Make the Switch

As you become more financially literate, you might be inclined to break the status quo and switch banks or credit unions. Making the right choice requires a bit of research, but actually changing your accounts is a simple task.

Here's how to switch to a new bank or credit union after you've decided not to stick with your existing one.

Do your research and find the right bank for you

Maybe you're a Wells Fargo customer upset about the recent closure of personal lines of credit, or perhaps you just decided that your old bank isn't cutting it any longer.

Whatever the case, it's important to figure out why you don't like your existing bank so you don't repeat the same mistakes.

If you don't like the big bank atmosphere, a local bank or credit union might be a better choice. If you don't like ATM fees, a bank that offers ATM fee rebates might be a good choice. If you want a personal line of credit at your bank, Wells Fargo is obviously out of the question.

You can have different accounts in different places (like a brokerage account and high-yield savings account), so don't pigeonhole yourself.

Once you've decided on the new bank you want like to switch to, take the following steps.