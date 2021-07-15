How to Change Your Bank Account for the Child Tax Credit

At this point, you won’t be able to change from a paper check to direct deposit for the July 15 payment. But you can log in to your account on the IRS Child Tax Credit Update Portal to make any changes needed. CNET reports that the deadline to enroll in direct deposit or to unenroll from monthly payments is Aug. 2.

If you don’t know whether you’re eligible for child tax credit payments, you can use the IRS’s Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant to find out.

You can unenroll or opt out of monthly tax credits. The deadline is three days before the first Thursday of the upcoming month, and you don’t have to unenroll every month.

The deadlines to unenroll are Aug. 2, Sept. 30, Oct. 4, Nov. 1, and Nov. 29.