Child Tax Credit Payments Are Once a Month From July to December 2021

America is making history with how often the Child Tax Credit is being paid. For the first time, qualifying taxpayers are getting the credit on a monthly basis.

According to the White House website, the expanded Child Tax Credit, part of the American Rescue Plan, “provides the largest Child Tax Credit ever and historic relief to the most working families ever—and as of July 15th, most families are automatically receiving monthly payments of $250 or $300 per child without having to take any action.”