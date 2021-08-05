Robinhood Stock Rebounds Sharply After IPO Tumble—More Room to Run?

Robinhood (HOOD) stock closed trading on Aug. 4 up 100 percent for the week. However, the stock fell more than 10 percent in the premarket session on Aug. 5. Investors want to know whether HOOD stock will continue to go up or fall.

Robinhood operates a stock, crypto, and options trading app that has attracted more than 22 million users. In crypto trading , it supports blue-chip coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum and meme tokens like Dogecoin . Robinhood completed its IPO on July 29. HOOD stock had a rough start and fell 8 percent on its first day of trading.

Will Robinhood stock go up or fall?

Robinhood marketed an IPO price range of $38–$42. It ended up pricing the deal at $38. Still, the stock fell on its debut. The debate about whether HOOD stock will go up or fall started after the company announced its IPO plan.

After Robinhood priced its IPO shares at the low end of the suggested range, many investors thought that the stock was undervalued. They rushed to buy the stock and hope that it will go up. The stock’s fall on the first day of trading also spurred a rush to buy the dip.

In contrast, Robinhood stock’s rapid rise could trigger selling by investors seeking to take early profits, which would cause it to fall. Also, a Robinhood filing with the SEC shows that some early investors intend to sell nearly 100 million shares. There's a risk of HOOD stock falling if the shares marked for sale end up flooding the market.

Memesters may need to make choices-- $AMC and $GME or $AMD and $HOOD. I do not think you have enough money to fight the good fight on all four fronts — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) August 4, 2021