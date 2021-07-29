Eyeing the Rush: Why So Many Companies Are Going Public

Duolingo, $DUOL a language learning platform, raised $521 million in its IPO. It priced at $102 for a $3.66B market value. It had raised $183 million in VC funding, most recently at a $2.4B valuation

To give early investors an opportunity to tap out through the back door while retail investors come in through the front

To raise capital (in this case, you'll want to know what the company plans to use the money for)

In many cases, expansion and research funding is a transparent way to go public as long as the company has its wits about it. However, going public isn't right for all companies all the time. In some IPOs, retail investors might be getting a raw deal, while the market mints new millionaires (at the least).