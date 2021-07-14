How Do You Know if You’re Eligible for the Child Tax Credit?

Starting Jul. 15, many U.S. parents will receive some extra cash from the government as part of the child tax credit included in Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

The amount you're eligible to receive varies, with some parents not eligible to receive the credit at all.

Who isn’t eligible for the child credit?

Eligibility for the automatic child tax credit comes down to the age of your child and your income. If your income is over a certain threshold, it’s possible you aren’t eligible to receive a child tax credit.

When determining your eligibility, the IRS looks at your AGI (adjusted gross income) on your 2020 or 2019 tax returns. If you're a single filer or file as head of household, your AGI must be below $240,000 to receive a child tax credit. For a couple filing jointly, their AGI has to be below $440,000.

Most parents with children aged 17 and younger will receive some credit, but that amount also varies depending on the child’s age. The child must live with them at least six months of the year and have a Social Security number.

If you're eligible to receive a child tax credit, you'll receive up to $3,600 per child aged 5 and under or up to $3,000 for a child aged 6 to 17. You can also receive $500 for dependents aged 18 or full-time college students aged 19 to 24.