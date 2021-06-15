Student Loan Payments to Resume September 30—How to Prepare

Student loan payment obligations have been suspended since March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension has been a relief for the 4.7 million Americans whose student debt burden totaled $1.73 trillion as of January 2021, according to the Federal Reserve. However, we’re fast approaching the date when payments on student loans will resume.

Currently, the suspension is scheduled to end on September 30, 2021, and experts don’t expect another deadline extension, according to The Wall Street Journal.